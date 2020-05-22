Scotland lockdown: First minister announces lifting restrictions

More than two weeks after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an easing of coronavirus lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled her plan for Scotland.

The first minister is implementing different measures, at a slower pace, raising questions about how united the United Kingdom really is.

Al Jazeera’s Halla Mohieddeen reports from Edinburgh, Scotland.

