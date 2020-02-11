Seal vs Shark vs Robot Seal | Spy in the Wild – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Narrated by David Tennant.

Off the tip of South Africa lies Seal Island, home to 60,000 cape fur seals who come ashore to raise their pups. Spy Seal Pup is right in their midst when a shark approaches.

Documentary series in which animatronic spy creatures infiltrate the animal world to explore their complex emotions.

Spy in the Wild | Series 2 Episode 3 | The Islands | BBC

#BBC #BBCSpyInTheWild #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.