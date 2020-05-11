-
Second wave of locusts in Africa expected to be 20 times worse | DW News
A second wave of desert locusts has descended on East Africa. Estimates indicate it will be 20 times worse than the swarms that made their way through the region two months ago. The UN says the locusts present “an unprecedented threat” to food security and livelihoods. The coronavirus exacerbates the logistical challenges of fighting the plague, as DW’s Sella Oneko reports from Kenya.
