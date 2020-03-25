Secretary General Antonio Guterres gives Euronews the UN response to COVID-19

The UN Secretary General has said that the crisis triggered by the coronavirus is unlike any other the UN has faced in its 75 year history. Antonio Guterres is calling on the developed world to help urgently raise trillions to help poor countries fight the pandemic. He speaks to Euronews on the global response and the devastating spin-off issues from the outbreak that affects billions of people.

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels