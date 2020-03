Secrets of the Vatican: Unsealed archive could shed light on controversial pope Pius XII

Historians have started pouring over the Vatican archives of Pope Pius XII. He was pope during the second world war, and has been accused of being a nazi sympathizer and of being silent during the Holocaust. It’s been a year since Pope Francis said the archives would be opened.

