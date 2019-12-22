Security tops agenda as West African leaders meet in Abuja

Border security remains a big concern for West African leaders.

A summit has ended in Nigeria’s capital, where leaders discussed fundraising to support the fight against increased attacks in the Sahel region.

Leaders from the 15-member Economic Community of West States have discussed fundraising to support the fight against increased violent attacks in the Sahel region.

The vast and remote area of the southern Sahara desert spans many borders and includes areas affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group and al-Qaeda.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja.

