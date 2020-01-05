Seduced to die at the fangs of Dracula – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

This video is presented in UHD HDR.

To all appearances, the decrepit Russian ship The Demeter is a perfectly ordinary vessel, but its motley collection of passengers – including a German duchess, an Indian scientist and an English lord, his beautiful bride and their resentful manservant – also boasts a strange cargo: fifty boxes of mouldering Transylvanian soil.

Shrouded in a mysterious fog, the Demeter sets sail for Whitby, England, but the voyage is ill-starred from the beginning. Death stalks the ship and before long the crew of the Demeter are locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse with Count Dracula. Can any of them stop the ravenous vampire before he reaches England and sows the seeds of his unholy blood-cult in fresh ground? As the old saying goes: ’The dead travel fast’…

Dracula | Episode 2 | BBC

#BBC #BBCDracula #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.