-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
See what it’s like to live 53 degrees below zero
Hardy locals from Russia’s coldest region Yakutia showed how to live all year round in extremely cold weather on Thursday.
One man showcased what happens with household items when taken outside in Nuyrba city during the winter. Fruits such as apples and bananas turn out to be so hard, they can be used as a hammer.
But if you get too tough with a frozen banana it can break like glass.
Putting wet clothes outside is also not the best idea, unless you plan to smash fabric like cardboard.
Yakutia boasts two of the coldest places in the world: the village of Oymyakon and the town of Verkhoyansk.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200213 061
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly