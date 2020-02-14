See what it’s like to live 53 degrees below zero

Hardy locals from Russia’s coldest region Yakutia showed how to live all year round in extremely cold weather on Thursday.

One man showcased what happens with household items when taken outside in Nuyrba city during the winter. Fruits such as apples and bananas turn out to be so hard, they can be used as a hammer.

But if you get too tough with a frozen banana it can break like glass.

Putting wet clothes outside is also not the best idea, unless you plan to smash fabric like cardboard.

Yakutia boasts two of the coldest places in the world: the village of Oymyakon and the town of Verkhoyansk.

