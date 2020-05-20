-
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World
The coronavirus pandemic is making it even tougher for the millions of workers who are self-employed. Call them freelancers, gig workers, or sole proprietors they make up more than one in three of every working American. Even in the best of times they operate largely without benefits – no sick leave, no unemployment, no paid time off. Many of them say their work has dried up and getting access to emergency relief funds is proving harder than for other workers. The Bloomberg Businessweek Town Hall: Working for Yourself During the Coronavirus finds help for how to find emergency help today, and income in the future.
Featuring:
1. Ed Wu, Freelance Cinematographer
2. Cynthia Boyce, Attorney & Entrepreneur
3. Katie Vlietstra, National Association for the Self-Employed Vice President
4. Rafael Espinal, Freelancers Union Executive Director
Moderators:
Joel Weber, Bloomberg Businessweek
Dimitra Kessenides, Bloomberg Businessweek
#Freelancing #SelfEmployed #Coronavirus
