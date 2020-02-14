Senate votes to limit Trump’s war powers on Iran, presidential veto expected

The Republican-dominated US Senate voted Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to launch military action on Iran, with eight GOP members joining Democrats to pass the resolution.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en