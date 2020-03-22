Senegal shuts borders amid WHO fears Africa is next virus hotspot

Senegal is closing its land, sea and air borders.

Schools are shut, public gatherings are banned and tens of thousands of expats are being repatriated.

The World Health Organization fears sub-Saharan Africa could become the next hotspot after Europe.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar.

