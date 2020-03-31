Senegal: Social distancing, hand-washing difficult amid poverty

In Senegal, the government has ordered curfews and lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But in a country with limited access to clean water, following the health guidelines is difficult.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar:

