Senegalese families urge return of relatives in coronavirus-stricken Wuhan

We’ve been hearing about endless evacuations of foreign nationals by various governments, but what if your government doesn’t have the means to bring people back? The families of a dozen Senegalese students in Wuhan are demanding their immediate return from Wuhan after the President said his country lacks the necessary quarantine facilities to repatriate the students. The families say that decision condemns their loved ones to certain death.

