Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison

A senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood has died in Cairo’s notorious Scorpion Prison at the age of 66.

Essam al-Arian was a doctor and a member of Parliament. He worked to promote democratic principles within the Muslim Brotherhood. Al-Arian was also a founding member of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights.

He was arrested in 2013.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazaeeraEnglish #Egypt #MuslimBrotherhood