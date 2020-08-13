-
Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison
A senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood has died in Cairo’s notorious Scorpion Prison at the age of 66.
Essam al-Arian was a doctor and a member of Parliament. He worked to promote democratic principles within the Muslim Brotherhood. Al-Arian was also a founding member of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights.
He was arrested in 2013.
