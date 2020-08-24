-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - 2 hours ago
-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - 2 hours ago
-
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - 2 hours ago
-
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 3 hours ago
-
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 3 hours ago
-
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 3 hours ago
Sentencing of mosque shooter reveals details of planned attack
The sentencing hearing of the Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 people in Christchurch has revealed graphic details of the gunman’s movements leading up to the attack.
FRANCE 24 correspondent Richelle Harrison Plesse says Brenton Tarrant had studied the mosques in great detail, with photos, floor plans and details of prayer times, and even a reconnaissance mission by drone.
