Sentencing of mosque shooter reveals details of planned attack

The sentencing hearing of the Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 people in Christchurch has revealed graphic details of the gunman’s movements leading up to the attack.

FRANCE 24 correspondent Richelle Harrison Plesse says Brenton Tarrant had studied the mosques in great detail, with photos, floor plans and details of prayer times, and even a reconnaissance mission by drone.

