Separatist group announces self-rule in southern Yemen

Southern separatists in the port city of Aden have declared a state of emergency and autonomous rule over the region, accusing the internationally recognized government of mismanagement that has made the humanitarian situation there progressively worse.

The southern forces, backed by the United Arab Emirates, were allied with the government in Sanaa but turned away from that and seized Aden last year.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

