Serbia: Belgrade”s iconic “Victor” monument back on its site after restoration
One of Belgrade’s most famous landmarks, ‘The Victor’ monument, was re-installed at its site in the Serbian capital’s Kalemegdan fortress on Friday, after four months of restoration.
The project cost about 200,000 euros ($217,000) and lasted for 127 days. The statue is 4.25 (13.94 feet) metres high and weighs around 1.3 tons.
The monument was erected in 1928 to commemorate ten years since the breakthrough of the Thessaloniki Front, marking Serbia’s victory over the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian Empires during the Balkan Wars and the First World War.
The bronze male figure, which was designated as a cultural heritage site in 1992, is the work of sculptor Ivan Mestrovic, while the pedestal was made by architect Petar Bajalovic.
