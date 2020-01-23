Serbia committed to joining European Union, says President Aleksandar Vučić

In an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić said joining the European Union was of the “utmost significance” for the Serbian people.

…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/23/serbia-committed-to-joining-european-union-says-president-aleksandar-vucic

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live