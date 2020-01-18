-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Serbia: Hundreds demand cleaner air at Belgrade pollution protest
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several hundred people took part in a protest calling for cleaner air in Belgrade on Friday, after several days of dense smog in the Serbian capital, which struggles with some of the most severe air pollution in the world.
“The thing is, we are fed up with this air quality. Everyone is suffocating, everyone is feeling bad, and the city and state authorities have been doing nothing for years,” complained one protester.
Belgrade was ranked as the fifth most polluted city in the world on Wednesday, based on atmospheric particular matter levels, with other Balkan cities like Skopje, Sarajevo and Podgorica all being similarly affected.
Serbia still generates the majority of its power from antiquated, highly polluting, coal power stations, with many of the vehicles throughout the country also being older models with higher emissions.
Video ID: 20200118-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200118-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly