Serbia: Hundreds demand cleaner air at Belgrade pollution protest

Several hundred people took part in a protest calling for cleaner air in Belgrade on Friday, after several days of dense smog in the Serbian capital, which struggles with some of the most severe air pollution in the world.

“The thing is, we are fed up with this air quality. Everyone is suffocating, everyone is feeling bad, and the city and state authorities have been doing nothing for years,” complained one protester.

Belgrade was ranked as the fifth most polluted city in the world on Wednesday, based on atmospheric particular matter levels, with other Balkan cities like Skopje, Sarajevo and Podgorica all being similarly affected.

Serbia still generates the majority of its power from antiquated, highly polluting, coal power stations, with many of the vehicles throughout the country also being older models with higher emissions.

