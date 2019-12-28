-
Serbia: Hundreds protest new Montenegrin religious law
Several hundred protesters gathered in front of the Montenegrin embassy in Belgrade on Saturday to demonstrate against a new law passed in the Montenegrin parliament on Friday.
Footage shows protesters holding banners in support of Montenegro, saying “Serbia is with you – we won’t give up the holy objects,” and the Russian motorbike club Night Wolves in attendance, as protesters sing traditional songs.
Leader of the Zavetnici Party and one of the protest organisers, Milica Djurdjevic, said, “Milo Djukanovic is building a NATO church on the foundation of the Serbian Orthodox Church.”
“We are here to show our support to them (Serbs in Montenegro) in front of the Montenegrin embassy. Montenegro has imprisoned its state, renounced Njegos (famous Montenegrin leader from 19th century), they got rid of the language, got rid of the Cyrillic alphabet, they denied its identity and history and now they want to chase away God,” she added.
Critics argue the law could see property seized from the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro if religious communities are unable to show evidence of ownership from before 1918, when Montenegro lost its independence and joined the predecessor of Yugoslavia. According to the new law, churches that were built on state property or built using the state’s money will be returned to the state.
