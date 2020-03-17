-
Serbia: Military deployed in Belgrade amid coronavirus enforced state of emergency
Soldiers patrolling Serbia’s capital city’s most busy and popular streets could be seen carrying firearms and wearing masks on Tuesday. This decision came after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday night.
In footage from Belgrade’s city centre, the armed forces can be seen patrolling hospitals as well as Republic square and the popular Knez Mihailova street.
The state of emergency also means that schools, kindergartens, universities, gyms, stadiums, night clubs and cafes are all closed. While anybody over the age of 65 is not allowed to leave their house.
Serbia is currently reporting 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and remains one of the few European countries yet to report a death.
