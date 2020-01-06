-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Serbia: Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in Belgrade
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Orthodox Christians celebrated Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St Sava Church in Belgrade on Monday.
Footage shows the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej blessing the ‘badnjak,’ or oak branches, which are traditionally burned on the fire. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency, also attended.
“We like coming here on this day since we have our own family, our children. They can see a staged Christmas village, meet other children, see our tradition and learn from an early age about our customs and rituals,” said one believer.
Christmas is celebrated on January 7 in Serbia, according to the Julian calendar. Orthodox Christmas is also celebrated by Russia, Georgia, Bulgaria and Macedonia.
Video ID: 20200106-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200106-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly