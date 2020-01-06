Serbia: Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in Belgrade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Orthodox Christians celebrated Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St Sava Church in Belgrade on Monday.

Footage shows the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej blessing the ‘badnjak,’ or oak branches, which are traditionally burned on the fire. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency, also attended.

“We like coming here on this day since we have our own family, our children. They can see a staged Christmas village, meet other children, see our tradition and learn from an early age about our customs and rituals,” said one believer.

Christmas is celebrated on January 7 in Serbia, according to the Julian calendar. Orthodox Christmas is also celebrated by Russia, Georgia, Bulgaria and Macedonia.

