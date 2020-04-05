Serbia: Russian coronavirus aid arrives in Belgrade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian planes carrying doctors, medical equipment, and trucks were seen arriving at Serbia’s capital city Belgrade to help the country in the fight against coronavirus.

Footage filmed on Friday shows the arrival of aircraft at Batajnica airport, where the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Chief of General staff of Serbian Defence Army Milan Mojsilovic and Russian ambassador to Serbia Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko, welcomed the Russian team. The arrival of more planes can also be seen in footage filmed in the early hours of Saturday, as well as equipment being unloaded from them.

“Medical aid, experts and technicians have arrived today and it would mean a lot to us. It will strengthen our medical capabilities and capacities in the fight against this horrific disease,” stated the Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

“This shows us that we are not alone. it shows that Russian Federation and Russian people are always there for us,” he added.

Russia’s decision to send aid to Belgrade comes after after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic by phone on Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of April 4 the country has registered 1,624 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths.

