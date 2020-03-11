Serbia: Supporters commemorate 14th anniversary of Milosevic’s death

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of supporters from across Serbia visited Slobodan Milosevic’s grave in Pozarevac, on Wednesday, to honour the deceased former President of Yugoslavia, on the 14th anniversary of his death.

Among the attendees were Serbia’s former PM Nikola Sainovic, members of Socialist Party of Serbia, Minister without portfolio Slavica Djukic Dejanovic, members of Communist Party of Yugoslavia, Yugoslav leftists, and many others.

Milosevic died of a heart attack in 2006, in his cell, while in custody at the International Crime Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY), and as a defendant in a war crimes trial. He was arrested and taken to The Hague in 2001.

At the time of his death, Serbian authorities did not allow a state funeral to take place, so Milosevic was buried in the back yard of his family home in Pozarevac. His wife, Mira Markovic, who died in April 2019, was buried next to him.

