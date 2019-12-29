-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Serbia: Thousands gather in “1 of 5 million” anti-govt. protests in Belgrade
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An estimated two thousand protesters blocked the streets in Belgrade in the 56th ‘1 of 5 million’ anti-government demonstration on Saturday.
Protesters holding ‘Boycott; 1 of 5 million’ banners marched through the city denouncing corruption, lack of transparency, limited freedom of press and more political transparency. The crowd chanted “Thief” and “Mafia” about the Serbian President.
With rallies having taken place every Saturday night since November 2018, the ‘1 of 5 million’ movement is in response to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s statement that he would not meet demands for fair elections and free press “even if there were five million people in the street.”
Parliamentary elections will be held in spring 2020.
Video ID: 20191228-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191228-029
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly