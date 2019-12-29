Serbia: Thousands gather in “1 of 5 million” anti-govt. protests in Belgrade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An estimated two thousand protesters blocked the streets in Belgrade in the 56th ‘1 of 5 million’ anti-government demonstration on Saturday.

Protesters holding ‘Boycott; 1 of 5 million’ banners marched through the city denouncing corruption, lack of transparency, limited freedom of press and more political transparency. The crowd chanted “Thief” and “Mafia” about the Serbian President.

With rallies having taken place every Saturday night since November 2018, the ‘1 of 5 million’ movement is in response to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s statement that he would not meet demands for fair elections and free press “even if there were five million people in the street.”

Parliamentary elections will be held in spring 2020.

