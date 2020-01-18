Serbia: Thousands join Belgrade protest against Montenegro’s religion law

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around two thousand people gathered to protest against Montenegro’s new religious property law in front of Saint Mark’s Church in Belgrade on Friday.

Protesters called for the Montenegrin ambassador to be expelled along with all other diplomats from the country, as they waved banners, flags, and condemned Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic as a “criminal.”

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriach Irinej, held a prayer with protesters after they marched from Saint Mark’s Church to Saint Michael’s Cathedral.

The law states that churches must provide proof of property ownership from before 1918 in order to avoid their assets from being taken away, which protesters fear could heavily impact Serbian Orthodox Christians living in Montenegro.

