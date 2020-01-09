-
Serbia: Thousands protest against Montenegro’s religion law
Thousands of supporters of the Serbian Orthodox Church walked through the streets of Belgrade to the St Sava Church on Wednesday, protesting against a new religion law adopted in Montenegro.
The law states that churches must provide proof of property ownership from before 1918 in order to avoid their assets from being taken away. The protests feared that such a move might suppress Serbian Orthodox Christians living in Montenegro.
“From the French bourgeois revolution in Europe, it hasn’t happened that the state tried to seize property from the church. I think people should come out and show unity, fight in all Serbian countries, from Dalmatia to Kosovo. We need to show unity in defence of our church and grab illegality by the neck,” said Lamocic Srdjan, one of the protesters.
