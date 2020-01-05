Serbia: Thousands rally as “1 of 5 million” anti-govt. protests in Belgrade continue

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The weekly ‘1 in 5 million’ anti-government protests in Belgrade continued on Saturday night with an estimated 2,000 taking part.

Protesters holding the large ‘Boycott; 1 of 5 million’ banners marched through the city denouncing the lack of Serbian free press. Protesters could be seen writing wishes on the doors of the RTS (Serbian Broadcasting Company) that they hope to see these protests covered in the news, including on the TV. There has been a ban on covering the protests, which began a year ago.

Protesters also continued to criticised the recently passed law in Montenegro that could see churches that were built on state property or built using the state’s money being returned to the state. There have been recent rumours of fake university certificates for many ministers and top government officials, further stoking the flames of the corruption conversation.

One protester, Zora Devetak, said, “Serbian media must become free. Without the free media, there is no information, no objectivity, people don’t know what to think.”

With rallies having taken place every Saturday night since November 2018, the ‘1 of 5 million’ movement is in response to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s statement that he would not meet demands for fair elections and free press “even if there were five million people in the street.” Parliamentary elections will be held in spring 2020.

Video ID: 20200104-039

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-039

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly