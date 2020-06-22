Serbia’s ruling party claims election win

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has declared what he described as an “historic” victory for his party in the country’s parliamentary elections.

But a number of opposition parties boycotted the poll saying it would not be free or fair because of Vucic’s control over the media.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

