Seven killed in floods after torrential downpours on Greek island

11 hours ago

Authorities in the Greek island of Evia say seven people have died and dozens remain trapped in their homes and cars after flash floods caused by a torrential downpour.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/09/seven-killed-in-floods-after-torrential-downpours-on-greek-island

