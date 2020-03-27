Share
Several airlines not expected to survive after coronavirus crisis

51 mins ago

The pandemic is causing an unprecedented crisis in the airline industry.
Thousands of passengers are going nowhere because some of the world’s best-known airlines have grounded their entire fleets.
And when the crisis is eventually over, industry experts expect major changes – and perhaps cheaper fares.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

