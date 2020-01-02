Several dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesian capital

At least 21 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides in Indonesia.

Nearly 18 hours of heavy rain caused rivers to burst, submerging parts of the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas.

Tens of thousands of people have been shifted to temporary shelters.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports.

