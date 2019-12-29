Share
Several injured in stabbing attack at Hanukkah celebration in New York state

6 hours ago

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi’s home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

