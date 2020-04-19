Several killed as Libya’s GNA forces approach Haftar stronghold

Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar has suffered a loss as the UN-recognised Government of National Accord advanced on his key stronghold of Tarhouna, to the southeast of the capital Tripoli, which Haftar’s forces have been trying to take for the past year.

At least 10 of Haftar’s soldiers were killed and dozens captured as many of them pulled back to defend Tarhouna.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli, Libya.

