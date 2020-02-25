Share
Several killed, scores injured in riots in Indian capital

February 25, 2020

At least seven people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in the Indian capital, a police official told Reuters on Tuesday, the deadliest riots in the city since protests against a new citizenship law began over two months ago.

