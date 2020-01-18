Severe floods in Australia after devastating bushfires

After a season of devastating bushfires, severe flooding is now sweeping through parts of Australia.

Heavy rain has soaked coastal areas of Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) over the last few days.

The rain is expected to move south in the coming days and bring relief to the state of Victoria, where firefighters continue to be dwarfed by flames.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

