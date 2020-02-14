Share
Sex tape scandal stops Macron’s pick for Paris mayor

February 14, 2020

Benjamin Griveaux will not be standing in next month’s Paris mayoral election. Thre President’s chosen candidate has pulled out, condemning “ignoble attacks” against him, after a sex tape and other images were posted online.Opinion is divided over whether the married, father of three has a right to a private life, a long-held French belief that’s protected many politicians in the past, or – if by sending such images – he’s violated his own privacy. The man behind the revelations – a Russian artist in exile – says he wanted to expose Griveaux’s hypocrisy. 

