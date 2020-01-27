“Sexy” Portuguese priest makes waves with dashing pics

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ricardo Esteves is a 36-year old priest from the Portuguese town of Valenca who has made waves by posting sexy photos of himself on social media.

“I don’t see anything that is not appropriate with what I do. If I was posing without my shirt or in underwear it could be a nonsense for me as a priest, but people ask me if I wouldn’t want to do a photo session and I do it,” Esteves said.

In December, Esteves appeared in a music video of a song called “Pretty Woman,” by local band Intenso. In the video, Esteves plays a Cupid-like figure who helps two people fall in love.

Esteves said he “never thought” his turn as smouldering music video sensation “would have such an impact,” instead stressing the “fun” aspects of the experience.

Churchgoer Graca Fernandes had positive words for the music video and for Esteves, saying “I think he’s a modern priest, a priest who is ahead of his time, compared to other priests I know. For example, the priest of my parish doesn’t know how to attract people to the church.”

