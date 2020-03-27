Seychelles sets up protection for 30 percent of surrounding sea

Seychelles is setting up protection zones for marine life in its waters.

This covers 30 percent of marine life and waters surrounding the 150 islands in the Indian Ocean.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby explains.

