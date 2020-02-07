Shaheen Bagh protest at center of BJP’s Delhi election campaign | DW News

India’s ruling BJP party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says protesters in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh are anti-national elements only the BJP can protect Indians from. And that’s become the party’s rallying cry for elections for a new local government in Delhi. For nearly two months now this street protest led by mostly Muslim women has come to represent the biggest opposition to the Indian government in years. At issue is a new citizenship law that makes religion a test for granting citizenship in Secular India. The law makes it easier for religious minorities from neighboring countries to get Indian citizenship, but it excludes Muslims. Protesters say the law threatens India’s secular constitution and is discriminatory.

