Share
0 0 0 0

Shakespeare’s First Folio: Rare 1623 collection expected to fetch $6m at auction

31 mins ago

Only six of these famous texts are in private hands, and one of them is about to go to auction. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/15/shakespeare-s-first-folio-rare-1623-collection-expected-to-fetch-6m-at-auction

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment