-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Shakespeare’s First Folio to go under the hammer in NYC
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio was exhibited at Christie’s auction house in London on Friday, before being auctioned in New York City later in April.
The First Folio is the first collected edition of William Shakespeare’s plays, collated and published in 1623, seven years after his death.
Shakespeare’s First Folio is of “monumental importance,” said Margaret Ford, the international head of group Books & manuscripts at Christie’s auction house. “It is the publication of the first folio that preserves plays like Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Juluis Caesar, so all of these famous plays, that are so much a part of world culture now,” she added.
“It is only because of the publication of the First Folio that we actually have 18 of his plays. So that is almost half of his entire output,” said Ford.
This First Folio, which is estimated to be sold between 4 and 6 million dollars, will be taken in an international tour to Hong Kong, Beijing and finally to New York City, where it will be auctioned on April 24th. The item is one of only 6 complete copies known to be in private hands.
Video ID: 20200117-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200117-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly