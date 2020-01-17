Shakespeare’s First Folio to go under the hammer in NYC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio was exhibited at Christie’s auction house in London on Friday, before being auctioned in New York City later in April.

The First Folio is the first collected edition of William Shakespeare’s plays, collated and published in 1623, seven years after his death.

Shakespeare’s First Folio is of “monumental importance,” said Margaret Ford, the international head of group Books & manuscripts at Christie’s auction house. “It is the publication of the first folio that preserves plays like Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Juluis Caesar, so all of these famous plays, that are so much a part of world culture now,” she added.

“It is only because of the publication of the First Folio that we actually have 18 of his plays. So that is almost half of his entire output,” said Ford.

This First Folio, which is estimated to be sold between 4 and 6 million dollars, will be taken in an international tour to Hong Kong, Beijing and finally to New York City, where it will be auctioned on April 24th. The item is one of only 6 complete copies known to be in private hands.

Video ID: 20200117-037

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200117-037

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly