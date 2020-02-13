Sharp increase in coronavirus infections explained | DW News

There has been an alarming surge in the number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus that causes the illness named by scientists as COVID-19. Health officials are getting increasingly worried. The number of infections worldwide shot up to 60,000 after some 15,000 new cases were reported in just one day. Japan has reported its first death from the virus. And over 250 deaths were recorded on Wednesday alone in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak. EU health ministers met in Brussels for talks on Europe’s response to the virus. DW spoke with German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

