She”s on a ROLL! Creative Berliner aims to break toilet paper roll world record

Berliner Sabrina Golze is attempting a Guinness World Record of putting a whopping 8,000 toilet paper rolls together, as seen in footage recorded on Thursday.

The crafty Berliner is collecting the rolls with the help of supermarket giant Aldi, and can be seen giving them new life with the help of children.

Under the creative touch of Sabrina and her young helpers, monochrome toilet paper rolls become a dazzling array of colourful creatures that include elephants, lions and bears. Golze’s motivation behind the idea was to give kids and adults a positive memory from the corona times. Toilet rolls have been strongly associated with COVID-19.

“Kids can do it with their parents, and would have a good memory from that time, even though it was a hard time,” she said.

Golze patiently binds the revamped rolls together with string, creating what appears to be a mega-roll-necklace.

“So far I have collected 1,000 rolls but we need around 8,000 in total and when we I have them I would like to go to a football field, preferably Olympic Stadium in Berlin to write the word ‘together’ with them,” Golze stated, although she is unsure when larger events will be permitted due to coronavirus restrictions placed to help contain the virus.

“Since this is an action that touches people very closely we found it a great idea and we spontaneously decided to support her with our 160 stores in Berlin in order to gather the toilet paper rolls,” said Aldi regional commerce director Andre Oberlaender.

