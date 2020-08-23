Shinzo Abe becomes Japan’s longest continuously serving PM

Shinzo Abe is already Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, now he has become the leader with the most consecutive days in office.

Abe came to power in 2012, promising to revitalise the economy and change his country’s pacifist constitution.

But, his record has been mixed.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Japan #ShinzoAbe #AljazeeraEnglish