-
Kenyan communities sue UK over colonial-era land grab - 11 hours ago
-
Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission - 11 hours ago
-
Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment - 11 hours ago
-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital as his treatment continues - 11 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf - 11 hours ago
-
Un-BEE-lievably brave Indian girl gets covered with 100,000 bees to highlight their importance - 11 hours ago
-
‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage - 11 hours ago
-
China: Beijing eases outdoor mask rules as COVID cases drop - 11 hours ago
-
Five-year-old Japanese golf prodigy tees up to be a future professional - 11 hours ago
Shinzo Abe becomes Japan’s longest continuously serving PM
Shinzo Abe is already Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, now he has become the leader with the most consecutive days in office.
Abe came to power in 2012, promising to revitalise the economy and change his country’s pacifist constitution.
But, his record has been mixed.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Japan #ShinzoAbe #AljazeeraEnglish