Shinzo Abe resigns: Japan PM refuses to be drawn on potential successor

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, announced on August 28 he will resign over health problems, in a bombshell development that kicks off a leadership contest in the world’s third-largest economy. France 24 Armen Georgian tells us more.

