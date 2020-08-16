Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart

The Japanese-owned ship that ran into a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius has split apart, spilling the remaining oil in its hold into the sea.

Mauritius declared an environmental emergency, and many now fear the spill will do irreversible damage to the local wildlife.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

