Shock in British papers after PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, April 7: We look at the British dailies amid Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deteriorating health. We also see how New York authorities are mulling over options for burials as the death toll from Covid-19 builds up there. In France, Le Monde looks at cellphone tracking of coronavirus patients. Finally, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern adds the Easter bunny and tooth fairy to the country’s list of “essential” workers!

