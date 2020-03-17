Shop places traditional Japanese curse on its toilet rolls to prevent theft

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Amidst the wave of panic buying due to the coronavirus outbreak, a worker at a convenience store in Niigata, Japan, has successfully managed to stop toilet roll theft at the business by placing a curse in the customer lavatory.

The curse implies that if someone steals the toilet paper, a hungry monster with three eyes will hunt them down and devour them.

“The effect was enormous, and the toilet paper was no longer gone from day one. Perfect,” said Mink Itachibe.

Before the curse, Itachibe claims that people would take three to five toilet paper rolls from the store a day.

