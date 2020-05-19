Shops, cafes reopen as Italy lifts coronavirus restrictions

Italy has registered its lowest number of coronavirus infections and deaths since March.

That is as shops, restaurants and cafes cautiously reopened for business for the first time since Italy’s nationwide lockdown began two months ago.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.

