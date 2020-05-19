-
Calls for Cummings to resign after lockdown travel – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 40 mins ago
-
Is video calling your friends terrible? | The Mash Report – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 330,000 as WHO calls South America ‘a new epicenter’ - about 1 hour ago
-
‘I saw so much smoke and fire’: Survivor recalls aftermath of Pakistan jet crash - about 1 hour ago
-
Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire - 2 hours ago
-
Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN - 3 hours ago
-
ILO chief: Workers in informal economy face ‘utter destitution’ | Talk to Al Jazeera - 3 hours ago
-
WHO says South America new coronavirus ‘epicentre’ - 3 hours ago
-
Curtains for Hong Kong’s special status? China makes its move - 11 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Plane crash dead and injured rushed to Karachi hospital - 12 hours ago
Shops, cafes reopen as Italy lifts coronavirus restrictions
Italy has registered its lowest number of coronavirus infections and deaths since March.
That is as shops, restaurants and cafes cautiously reopened for business for the first time since Italy’s nationwide lockdown began two months ago.
Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus #Italy #ItalyCoronavirus